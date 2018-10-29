Rabbi Gabe Greenberg of Congregation Beth Israel in Metairie was already feeling the larger community's support in the wake of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh that claimed the lives of 11 Jewish worshippers.
Elected officials and members of other faith communities had turned out at a hastily assembled service at Shir Chadesh night, offering words of support and solidarity.
But on Monday, the United Cajun Navy stepped up with an offer to provide unarmed volunteers to stand vigil during services.
Todd Terrell, founder of the Baton Rouge-based nonprofit, emailed to say that upon returning from a 45-day mission to help hurricane victims in North Carolina and Florida, members were heartbroken to learn that 11 people had been killed in their place of worship.
"Being inside the theater of a disaster response, we see the worst of mother nature but the best of humanity. Unfortunately, it can give a false sense of security about the intentions of everyone in our midst being positive," Terrell wrote. "It’s hard to fathom that in the year 2018 we could still need security for people to openly worship their religion in the United States of America."
Terrell added that he had an "abundance of loving volunteers," who could be directed to help out.
"I wanted to reach out and let you know that you are in my heart, and if you could benefit from United Cajun Navy volunteers standing vigil outside of your Synagogue while you conduct services over the next few weeks or months, just know that the offer is there, Terrell said, adding that they would not be armed but would be on the lookout for "suspicious characters around your entrances and exits."
The offer was extended to six to eight Jewish congregations in the New Orleans area, two in Baton Rouge and one in Lafayette, spokesman Brian Trascher said.
The idea came up when several members began talking about what they could do to help, Trascher said, and realized that hiring private security could be beyond the means of some congregations.
They've received some responses, mostly thanking them for the offer, but a couple said that they might take the United Cajun Navy up on their offer, he said.
"I try to unite everyone," Terrell said. "This country is made up on diversity, it's what makes us great..this country is made of people helping people."
Greenberg said that Congregation Beth Israel is handling security internally and doesn't plan to enlist the United Cajun Navy, "but I just really appreciate the sentiment."