New Orleans is on pace to record a staggering drop in gun violence in 2018, with homicides set to fall to the lowest level in decades and shootings down 30 percent, offering a momentary victory — at least — for city officials in their most unrelenting public-policy crisis.

New Orleans Police Department Chief Michael Harrison said in an interview this week that if current trends hold for what’s left of December, this year New Orleans will see the lowest number of homicides since 1971: 144.

Shootings aren’t the only other violent crime category in line for a double-digit percentage drop — armed robberies are down as well, falling 12 percent year to date.

“We’ve still got a bit to go, … (but) we’re optimistic,” Harrison said. “We’re grateful.”

The sudden drop from last year means that progress could be more of a statistical anomaly than a sustainable trend. But it nevertheless represents a step forward for Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, and particularly Harrison, who has been trying to bring down violent crime since his appointment as chief in 2014.

With a little more than two weeks left in the year, Harrison outlined steps his agency took that he said are responsible, in part, for the declines. Among the most important, he said, is the increased use of crime cameras that began under the administration of Mayor Mitch Landrieu, as well as the maturing of a two-year-old tactical team aimed at arresting repeat, violent offenders.

The Tactical Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement Response — or TIGER — team initially assigned its officers to tackle serial armed robbery and carjacking cases for as long as it took to solve them.

Since its creation, the city recorded year-over-year drops in armed robberies in 2016 and 2017. The 589 armed stick-ups reported in 2018 as of Thursday were a 12 percent drop from a year earlier, bringing within reach a third consecutive dip in the annual number of armed robberies.

Harrison said TIGER has since applied its approach to shootings, with a focus on people who are suspected of repeat offenses.

The chief was reluctant to discuss any specific cases where the unit succeeded, with some unresolved and awaiting prosecution.

But one case that appeared to fit the bill was that of Robert Lavigne, who had been paroled after admitting a role in a 2012 killing, when a homicide investigation that TIGER assisted led to his being charged in a Sept. 4 slaying in Gert Town.

Meanwhile, Harrison said, a tool that NOPD has come to use in virtually all criminal investigations is the growing network of street-facing surveillance cameras linked into the $40 million Real Time Crime Center, run by the city's Homeland Security office.

The network has produced high-definition images of criminal suspects that police distribute to the public, which often leads to tips. That was the method NOPD used to identify and capture three suspects in a Mardi Gras shooting that left two young people wounded in the Central Business District a block away from the parade route.

That shooting was one of 10 that has occurred in an area of the city frequently teeming with visitors and hospitality industry workers – and one of nine that has been solved, according to officials.

Critics have assailed the Real Time Crime Center by saying it invades the privacy of residents and visitors. Others are concerned that federal agents will use it to aid deportation efforts amidst the Trump presidency’s anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric.

Harrison said he has tried to balance those concerns with those of civic organizations who support the use and growth of the crime camera network.

“When we catch (suspects) with high-definition video evidence, we’re incapacitating them, and they can’t commit further serious crimes,” Harrison said. “It’s been a blessing for this department.”

Also, Harrison said, NOPD has been improving its selection of leaders through analytics software measuring the performance of supervisors and their subordinates. He said he believes there are also signs that efforts to disrupt street conflicts and connect participants to social services have also been bearing fruits, with Landrieu’s “NOLA for Life” initiative giving way to Cantrell’s “Cure Violence” strategy.

The statistics on car break-ins do not appear to be the same success story as the ones on violent crime are poised to be. At the time of Harrison’s interview, there had been a 22 percent year-to-year jump in that category, with stories of brazen, juvenile car burglars in neighborhoods across town becoming regular staples at local news outlets.

Harrison said his agency has busted repeat offenders and locked them up. But there have been cases where suspects have been released with few consequences and quickly return to their old ways.

In one case that his agency finds particularly galling, officials released a 15-year-old boy with 30 arrests for car break-ins and vehicle thefts from juvenile detention on Monday. By Wednesday, police had obtained a warrant to arrest him for another case.

Harrison said he doesn’t oppose the state’s efforts in recent years to emphasize incarcerating only the most serious of offenders. But he said he believes those efforts need to be better complemented with strategies to eradicate the conditions that cause crime in the first place, such as poor educational and employment options as well as the lack of recreational programs, especially for young people.

To help illustrate Harrison’s point, his public information office released details about how officers nabbed four boys who broke into a storage facility at park in Algiers and were then seen peering into car outside a grocery store.

The eldest of the crew was 12, and the youngest turned 4 in October.

“We always have to do a good job on changing the thinking of why people think they need (to commit crime) and that there are consequences to that decision,” said Harrison, whose officers released the boys to their parents.

Still, deciphering what drives gun violence from year to year is difficult, and it’s almost certain other factors outside NOPD are also responsible for the improvements, New Orleans crime analyst Jeff Asher said.

Asher, who is now a New Orleans City Council consultant, noted that violent crime is trending downward throughout the U.S. He said cooling-off periods are common in the wake of an uptick in bloodshed, which New Orleans — whose per capita homicide rate remains high — witnessed when there were roughly two shootings daily between mid-2016 and mid-2017.

However, Asher added, it’s logical to regard NOPD’s approach to violent crime as a meaningful contribution to a violent crime outlook that, for the moment, is significantly improved.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Asher said. “It really looks like a lot of the changes they’ve made have had an effect.”

At the end of Harrison’s first year, New Orleans registered a post-Hurricane Katrina low of 150 homicides — but there wasn’t much cause for celebration with a staggering, simultaneous increase of about 24 percent in non-lethal shootings.

Aside from violent crime, the other major battle that Harrison has waged during his tenure is bringing the agency into compliance with a 2012 federal reform pact.

Though monitors of that consent decree have spotlighted continuing problems with response times in some neighborhoods and with the handling of some domestic abuse calls, Harrison has won praise from the federal judge presiding over the agreement.

While the TIGER unit drew a wrongful death lawsuit following the January 2017 fatal shooting of Arties Manning, critical use of force incidents have become less frequent. And there’s been a well-documented emphasis on officers’ stopping their own colleagues from doing wrong.

Some officials in Baltimore unsuccessfully courted him recently to become the top cop in their city, just seven months after Cantrell seemed tepid about leaving Harrison in his post for the long-term.

Metropolitan Crime Commission head Rafael Goyeneche this week said Baltimore’s interest in Harrison is unsurprising, given his balancing of the consent decree and the city's stubborn violent-crime problem.

“He’s done a remarkable job, and other cities have taken note, obviously,” Goyeneche said.

