The fire that prompted the evacuation of Le Meridien hotel in the Central Business District late Sunday afternoon started in the 24th-floor mechanical room and sent 10 firefighters to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

Investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility that the fire started because of an electrical issue, but they were still working to determine an exact cause nearly a day after the blaze, officials said.

Though the emergency at the hotel in the 300 block of Poydras Street was the second one in the downtown area requiring a relatively large response from the Fire Department in as many days, it stood apart because of the number of people who received medical attention as a result.

Aside from the 10 firefighters who were taken to the hospital, paramedics checked out four more firefighters and seven civilians at the scene. Those 11 declined a trip to the hospital, suggesting they did not have serious injuries.

Additionally, Le Meridien was at roughly 95 percent capacity when it was evacuated, and fires at high-rise buildings in the CBD that are almost completely packed are relatively rare. Hundreds of guests were not able to stay at the hotel Sunday night, and at least some of them appeared to still be working on their lodging arrangements Monday morning.

Hotel management couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. They were seen taking guests' names and numbers on Sunday as staffers tried to rebook them elsewhere.

According to officials, firefighters were notified about 3:57 p.m. that smoke was permeating through the hotel.

They arrived 10 minutes later and began working with hotel staff to get guests out of the building. Much of it had been filled with smoke by then, with a street-level video on social media showing how a plume of smoke rose from the top of the hotel.

The building’s sprinklers helped more than 80 firefighters bring the blaze under control by 7:15 p.m. But the work was grueling.

With power shut off to the building and its elevators, firefighters took turns climbing the stairs to the mechanical room at the top of the hotel to battle the blaze, officials said.

The Fire Department said it needed the extra manpower to keep their ranks fresh and therefore sent a relatively large four-alarm response to the hotel. The 10 firefighters taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation weren’t critically hurt, but their precise conditions on Monday weren’t available, according to officials.

Guests on Sunday evening milled about the hotel outside in obvious disbelief. One woman, who described herself as a tourist from London, told WWL-TV she feared she would have to cut her vacation short.

"We were having a good time up till now ... (but) we have another week's holiday and have nothing to wear," she said. "We are going home, I think, to be honest. All our clothes will be smoke damaged."

Another woman told WWL-TV that the hotel's stairways were hazy and reeked of smoke as she and her companions descended 22 stories on foot.

Fire officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the 10-minute response time to the hotel.

But firefighters’ union president Aaron Mischler said longer than ideal response times have become more common as the department’s manpower has been reduced over the last eight years due to attrition and budget cuts under the previous mayoral administration.

Mischler also said first responders – including firefighters – were spread thin after the city flooded during storms Sunday morning, with some being used to barricade inundated underpasses. Nonetheless, the Fire Department asserted in a press release that it dispatched firefighters to Le Meridien within a minute of the 911 call reporting smoke there.

On Monday morning, an Entergy crew repaired an underground cable that was sending smoke out of a manhole at the corner of Natchez and Tchoupitoulas streets, which is near Le Meridien. Its proximity to the hotel caused some speculation that it was related to the hotel, but Entergy spokeswoman Charlotte Cavell said the two situations were unrelated.

Sunday’s fire came a little more than a day after a five-alarm blaze in the French Quarter damaged the Oceana Grill restaurant and the neighboring Copper Monkey building in the 700 block of Conti Street.

While a cause for that blaze hasn’t been determined, people close to the situation said it appeared to have started in Oceana’s kitchen. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.