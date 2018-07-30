The owner of an eatery near the scene of a shooting Saturday night described the rampage that left three people dead and seven others injured.

Skipper Nicholas, owner of the Chicken & Watermelon on South Claiborne Avenue, said that the target of the shooting was fleeing his attackers across Louisiana Avenue and into a large group of people before he fell in front of the business.

“He ran into a crowd of people,” said Nicholas, who said he reviewed video footage of the shooting Saturday night. “I think he probably thought, ‘If I run by the people, they won’t shoot me.’ He just got everybody shot.”

Nicholas said the video shows the men perhaps three steps behind their target as they ran into camera range. He pointed to strike marks on the curb at Louisiana Avenue. He said the shooting victim was on his phone as he reached the curb.

“They was on him from the jump,” Nicholas said.

Multiple sources in law enforcement said that the targeted victim, Jeremiah Lee, about 30, was believed to be an associate of the notorious 3NG street gang from Central City.

The strip mall on South Claiborne Avenue includes four businesses that all opened Sunday as a cardboard box sat at the curb, stuffed with crumpled yellow police tape. The building features several security cameras on its brick façade, many of them pointing toward the scene of Saturday night’s shooting.

Jeffrey Thomas, who owns the popular Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge in the strip mall, said police retrieved the footage from outside.

Nicholas said crowds frequent the parking lot outside of the daiquiri shop on weekend nights. Neighbors said Nicholas’ business and the daiquiri shop hire local residents and give away bikes to children around Christmas time.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed investigators have obtained evidence suggesting the shooting was gang related.

Staff writers Ramon Antonio Vargas and John Simerman contributed to this report.