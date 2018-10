A 21-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon, New Orleans police said.

Police found the man around 3:17 p.m. near the intersection of Hempstead and Bundy roads. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Officers continue to investigate. They asked anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

map Map of where a man was found dead in New Orleans East