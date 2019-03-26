A man was shot in the leg with his own gun while trying to rob another in Mid-City on Monday evening, according to New Orleans police.
Police said a 35-year-old man rebuffed another man who tried to buy drugs from him when both got into a car about 6:35 p.m. The suspect in the case then pulled a gun out and demanded the victim’s belongings when the victim tried to snatch the gun away, police said.
A bullet hit the suspect’s left leg, police said. The victim then managed to take the suspect’s gun away while the suspect fled to a local hospital for the treatment, police said.
Police didn’t immediately identify the wounded suspect but said he initially wouldn’t cooperate with investigators.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 48-year-old man standing next to his bicycle in the 1000 block of Poland Avenue in the St. Claude neighborhood about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday was hit in the back of the head and robbed of his bike by another man he knew, police said. The suspect fled up Poland with the bicycle.
• In a second hold-up reported early Tuesday, three men wearing white masks entered a Discount Zone in the 4900 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East about 4:20 a.m. and robbed a cashier at gunpoint, police said. The suspect fled.
