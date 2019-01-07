New Orleans police arrested a 29-year-old woman on allegations that she stabbed another woman in the head with a corkscrew during an argument Sunday morning.
Troylyn Haywood faces a count of aggravated battery following the 10:50 a.m. encounter in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane in Algiers, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• In a separate cutting about 11 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Saratoga and Second streets in Central City, a 31-year-old man put his friend in a bear hug during a fight when the friend cut the victim with a pocket knife, New Orleans police said.
• New Orleans police investigated two robberies between late Sunday morning and early Monday.
About 11:40 a.m. in the 13200 block of Willowbrook Drive in New Orleans East, police said a 16-year-old boy pushed and slapped a 16-year-old girl before stealing her phone from her, police said.
Then, about 2:55 a.m. at the corner of Tulane Avenue and South Jefferson Davis Parkway in Mid-City, a man and woman worked together to steal a 23-year-old woman’s car, police said. Police said the victim was stopped at the intersection when a man approached her driver’s side door and grabbed her steering wheel. Another woman then got into the passenger side and grabbed the victim’s wallet from a seat, police said.
The victim accelerated and left the man behind before the woman jumped out of the car with the victim’s wallet, police said. The victim left her car to try to get her wallet back, and she realized her car had been stolen when she returned to the vehicle, police said.
• New Orleans police on Monday released more information about a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of St. Anthony Street in the 7th Ward the previous night.
Police said an unnamed suspect went to a 56-year-old man’s home and shot him near the victim’s right shoulder. The suspect fled after the 8:25 p.m. attack Sunday.