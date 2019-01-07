New Orleans firefighters doused a fire at the former Market Street power plant on the Lower Garden District riverfront Monday morning.

The blaze was reported about 9:50 a.m. and was under control 40 minutes later, said New Orleans Fire Department spokesman Louis Carrier. Firefighters were not notified of any injuries during the incident.

The century-old power plant — upriver from the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center — was bought by developer Joe Jaeger for more than $8 million a few years ago but is not in use.

Carrier said investigators had not immediately determined the cause of the blaze.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The power plant shut down in 1973, some 72 years after it was opened. Entergy sold it in 2006 for $10 million to a company that planned a hotel, condominiums, retail stores and entertainment venues for the site. But those plans never materialized.

After asbestos removal and other environmental remediation was completed at the plant, film production crews often used the site, New Orleans City Business reported in 2012.

But the group envisioning a mixed-use development later declared bankruptcy and failed to carry out a court-ordered reorganization plan. That led to a 2015 foreclosure auction, where Jaeger — who had invested in the mixed-use plans for the site — purchased the 20-acre site.

Jaeger has said it will be years before the site is developed. But he's suggested it would factor into another development that he's involved in just downriver from the plant: a 47-acre tract that is owned by the Convention Center and stretches from Henderson to Market streets. The Convention Center's board is pushing plans to build a 1,200-room Omni Hotel on that site.

Jaeger couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about whether Monday's fire could affect any future plans for the old power plant. But the fact it was a one-alarm fire suggests it did not cause major damage.

Developer casts lone bid for 20-acre Market Street power plant site Four decades after its twin smokestacks went idle, the Market Street power plant changed hands again Thursday, when developer Joseph Jaeger Jr…