New Orleans’ Crimestoppers chapter on Friday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to criminal charges in the hit-and-run death of French Quarter tourist Joshua Woodruff on New Year’s 2016.

That amount is up from what had been a $15,000 reward, and the announcement was timed to coincide with what would’ve been Woodruff’s 31st birthday.

In a statement, Crimestoppers CEO Darlene Cusanza said the release in November of images depicting a black sedan with tinted windows -- which is believed to have been the car that struck Woodruff – generated a “record number of tips.”

But there hasn’t been a new tip since July, and officials are hoping the hike in the reward – which expires in one year -- will lead to the break authorities need to file charges against whoever is to blame for Woodruff’s killing.

Woodruff was a Harvard University graduate who was visiting the French Quarter with friends for New Year’s. The Omaha, Nebraska, man was waiting for an Uber ride at the corner of Decatur and Dumaine streets when an unidentified motorist hit him and dragged him for six miles, investigators have said.

Woodruff’s body ended up near a highway exit across the Mississippi River in Algiers, and the driver did not stop.

There are signs that New Orleans police were not satisfied with how Woodruff’s killing was initially investigated. New Orleans police last year switched Traffic Division commanders while an internal investigation examined whether the removed lieutenant had either disobeyed orders or failed to properly supervise his subordinates working the Woodruff case.

Police took the case out of the Traffic Division’s hands and assigned it to Homicide Sgt. Robert Barrere, one of the agency’s most successful investigators. Within a few weeks, police released images of people they described as two possible witnesses, asking the public for help in identifying them.

+2 New Orleans police seeking 2 possible witnesses in 2016 fatal hit-and-run in French Quarter New Orleans police are seeking two possible witnesses in the hit-and-run death of a French Quarter tourist on New Year’s Day 2016.

Woodruff’s parents last year also lodged a civil lawsuit against the unidentified driver who killed their son, with their attorney saying the suit was aimed at getting the family subpoena power to investigate the case themselves.

Woodruff’s mother, Caren, wrote in a letter in Thursday’s New Orleans Advocate that her son would be surprised that no one has turned in the driver responsible.

“Josh … believed in the best in everyone,” she said.

Crimestoppers can be reached at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters do not have to identify themselves to be eligible for the reward.

+2 NOPD changes traffic div. leader as it probes handling of deadly French Quarter hit-and-run A veteran New Orleans Police Department lieutenant has been removed as commander of the agency's Traffic Division while an internal investigat…