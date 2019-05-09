Since his sudden resignation April 29, former Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts has maintained a very low public profile, refusing to make any public comment and drastically reducing his social media activity.

But Roberts hasn't been completely quiet in government circles, mounting a behind-the-scenes broadside against the Jefferson Parish Inspector General's office for a raid on Roberts office just hours after his resignation was publicly reported.

Most recently, Roberts filed a broad public records request with the parish, asking for communications from the IG's office, subpoenas, security-camera footage and an inventory of parish-owned property in the office. Roberts was apparently angered by reports that some of the equipment taken from his office included personal devices that are not subject to Inspector General review.

Roberts' request, which was received by the parish Tuesday, covers a period from April 26-May 3, but Roberts specifies the afternoon of April 29 for security camera footage from the 10th floor of the Yenni building in Elmwood and the 6th floor of the Gretna Governmental Building. Council offices are located on those floors.

Roberts also argues that council members are on-call 24 hours per day, and therefore his resignation, which he said was effective at "close of business" April 29, should not have been effective April 30 at midnight and therefore the materials should be made available to him at no cost since he was still in the employment of the parish.

Inspector General investigators did show up at the Yenni building and take items from Roberts office on April 29, several sources confirmed.

The future of the Jefferson Parish Council? What to expect for the post-Chris Roberts era When the Jefferson Parish Council convenes Wednesday, it will be the first time in 15 years that Chris Roberts won't have a seat on the dais.

Inspector General David McClintock refused to comment Thursday, saying it was an "active matter."

Roberts did not return a request for comment.

The parish's ordinance governing the inspector general's office gives the IG broad remit to inspect and confiscate parish equipment, including computers and phones. The IG has also broad power to interview parish employees.

Roberts' resignation caught many of his colleagues by surprise, but came as federal investigators looking into his personal finances appeared to be closing in on the long-term Jefferson Parish politico. As recently as last month, a top FBI public corruption investigator asked the parish for records related to a Marrero house on whose owner's behalf Roberts intervene with the parish's code enforcement department. Authorities are also apparently looking into his actions as owner of a a west-bank based community newspaper and other financial dealings.

His former landlady is expected to plead guilty later this month to a single count of filing a false income tax return in connection with the inquiry.

The resignation brought to an abrupt end a two-decade career for the 41 year old, who has spent more than half of his life in public office, first as a school board member and for the last 15 years, a district and at-large parish councilman.

