A woman who was shot Sunday in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood died at an area hospital, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Port Street. The woman was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said in a news release.
She was transported by EMS to an area hospital, where she later died.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.