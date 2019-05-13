Four people were shot in Central City on Monday afternoon in a single incident, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Authorities said they received a call about the incident at 3 p.m. One male was discovered with a gunshot wound to the ankle in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.

In the 2000 block of Washington Avenue nearby, a second male victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said two more victims arrived with gunshot wounds at Touro Infirmary shortly after the shooting. No more detail was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

