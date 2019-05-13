Four people were shot in Central City on Monday afternoon in a single incident, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Authorities said they received a call about the incident at 3 p.m. One male was discovered with a gunshot wound to the ankle in the 2100 block of Fourth Street.

4 people shot during 3 separate overnight shootings, NOPD says Four people were shot during three separate shootings that occurred late Sunday and early Monday, according to New Orleans police.

In the 2000 block of Washington Avenue nearby, a second male victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said two more victims arrived with gunshot wounds at Touro Infirmary shortly after the shooting. No more detail was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

“It sounded like 12:01 am New Year’s,” says a man who was sitting nearby. He estimated 20-25 shots. The victim hit in the chest managed to run around corner to 2000 block of Washington where he collapsed on a stoop and was picked up by ambulance. — Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) May 13, 2019

Can't see video below? Click here.