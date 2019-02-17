Three people remain in critical condition after they were shot Sunday night near Tulane Avenue and Elk Place, officials said.

After the shooting, all three were taken to University Medical Center's trauma center, New Orleans EMS Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said.

Police exchanged gunfire with a person at the scene. The person whom police shot at is now dead.

No officers were wounded, police said.

A fifth person was taken to the hospital for abrasions, but not gunshot wounds. One of the victims is 17 years old.

A Police Department spokesman reported around 7 p.m. that the department was working "a multitude shooting" near Tulane and Elk.

WWL-TV reported that Canal Street was blocked off amid the investigation. Streetcar service inbound toward Elysian Fields was suspended. Other services will also be cut back for the evening, the RTA told the television station.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell reportedly arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available. This report will be updated.