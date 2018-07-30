Two men accused of robbing three people at gunpoint in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway were arrested Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Terrence Coe, 39, and Brandon Jones, 23 were both booked into the Orleans Parish jail for armed robbery.
Police said the two men allegedly robbed the victims at gunpoint while they were giving another person a ride to where the robbery took place.
Detectives were able to find Coe and Jones at the residence the fled to after the robbery and arrested them. There, they found a black BB gun with the orange safety tip removed believed to be used during the robbery.