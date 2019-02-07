Morgan Rothe-Skinner stabbed a man to death inside his French Quarter home, rolled his body up in a carpet and then held a woman captive for hours on Wednesday, New Orleans police said Thursday.

After the woman managed to escape and call police, Rothe-Skinner holed up inside with a knife.

The 26-year-old, who was described in court as a Tulane University student, ultimately surrendered and was booked on second-degree murder, according to documents filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

The slain man hasn’t been publicly identified. But information provided to emergency dispatchers suggests he was related to Rothe-Skinner and the woman who called police.

According to police dispatch recordings, 911 operators received a call about 7 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her “grandson (had) murdered her stepson” at Rothe-Skinner’s home in the 600 block of Burgundy Street.

The caller also said her grandson had “held her hostage,” but that she managed to free herself and was waiting for officers at the nearby corner of Toulouse and Burgundy streets.

When police met up with the woman, she told them that Rothe-Skinner had confessed to killing the other man in the home and “held her against her will” for a long time, according to court documents.

After officers approached the home, the 6-foot, 200-pound Rothe-Skinner gripped a knife and refused to come out. But he agreed to speak with officers, and after a brief conversation he peacefully surrendered, police said.

Police then made their way to an apartment across a courtyard on the property and spotted “a great deal of blood” on a bed sheet. They noticed a person's feet sticking out of a rolled-up rug and discovered a dead man inside it with cuts to his body and face.

Detective Stephanie Gray soon obtained a warrant to book Rothe-Skinner in the killing.

Rothe-Skinner was wearing an orange prisoner's jumpsuit when he appeared for a bail hearing Thursday afternoon. Magistrate Commissioner Jonathan Friedman set his bail at $500,000 and ordered him to return to court for a hearing next week.

Rothe-Skinner remained behind bars later in the evening. He has no prior criminal record, Friedman said during the hearing.

Rothe-Skinner spoke little during the hearing other than to say he intended to hire a private defense attorney.

He faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.