After a 9-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday night on Bundy Road, New Orleans police arrested someone on negligent homicide in the death, according to a Sunday night press release from the New Orleans police department.

An arrest warrant for negligent homicide was obtained for a person, who was then arrested. That person has not yet been publicly identified.

The slain girl was found at 11 p.m. Saturday on the floor of a residence in the 6700 block of Bundy Road, police have said. Se was transported to a hospital where she died.

Police have not released any further details on the shooting.

This report will be updated.