A day after police announced the theft of a tricycle from a special needs child, it has been safely recovered with the help of an anonymous tipster.

Police recovered the $2,000, custom tricycle that belonged to a special needs child in Slidell after the tipster, who was not involved with the theft, convinced the person who stole the tricycle to return it, according to a release from Slidell police. That citizen dropped the bike off at Slidell Police headquarters about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

“We are extremely happy to have the bike returned. Everything else is secondary at this point, but we will still be pushing forward with this investigation,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The thief has not been identified.

'Special place in hell' for thief who stole special-needs child's custom tricycle, Slidell chief says The Ledet family of Slidell was getting ready to leave for a camping trip Sunday and had already secured the custom-made tricycle that belongs…

The Ledet family said they had already attached the tricycle to their camper when it was stolen. Someone had removed a tarp that covered it and took a bolt cutter to chains that secured it. The tricycle had a seat belt and special pedals designed to strap in 12-year-old Adara's feet.

Can't see video below? Click here.

"It’s built for her and will grow with her for a number of years," said Adara's mother, Georgina. "We let her run around the campgrounds on it. She races with her little cousins; it makes her equal with them."

The bike was equipped with a license plate bearing Adara's name as well as a flag, both of which are still missing, according to the release.

"I can’t stand a thief, but to the person who stole a special-needs child’s bike, there’s a special place in hell for you," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said in a news release on Monday.

"I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that you didn’t know this was a bike specifically made for a 12-year-old special-needs girl. If you have a heart or a conscience, return it. If not, I can assure you, we will find you."

Check back for updates.