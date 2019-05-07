The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot dead was found inside his Kenner apartment when a relative went to check on him Tuesday night, police said.
It is not known how long the victim had been dead when his relative discovered him face down in an apartment in the 3100 block of Phoenix Avenue about 8:30 p.m., Kenner Police Lt. Michael Cunningham said.
Cunningham said the victim had been shot once in the head, and investigators have ruled out a self-inflicted wound. The victim apparently let his killer into the apartment, where there was no sign of forced entry.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released, and police didn’t identify any possible suspects or a potential motive in the slaying.
The killing discovered Tuesday night is the second reported on Phoenix Avenue in four days.
About 4:30 p.m. Friday, Remus Lambert, 30, of New Orleans, was found shot to death in his car in the 2600 block of Phoenix. Police soon named Lyndell Alford, 34, of Kenner, as a suspect in Lambert’s death.
Police said Alford and Lambert had been fighting over a woman with whom Lambert has children. Lambert was waiting for his children outside the home of the woman and Alford when Alford approached and shot Lambert, police allege.
Alford fled the home in a green Infiniti G35 with a Louisiana license plate reading 290BZI. Police said he was wanted on a count of second-degree murder.
Cunningham said nothing indicates that the slaying reported Tuesday is related to the one late last week.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.