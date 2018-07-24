A man leaped onto the hood of a woman’s car during a domestic dispute, jumped off and then fatally shot her through the windshield near the entrance to an upscale west bank subdivision Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich identified the woman as Dominique Farria, 30.
Authorities didn't name her alleged attacker, who was arrested at the scene. But they said Farria, of New Orleans, was either married to or dating him.
Sheriff Joe Lopinto said witnesses described seeing the shooter riding on the hood of Farria's red Nissan Maxima as she drove north on Manhattan Boulevard about 2 p.m.
Farria turned onto Lake Tahoe Drive and stopped just outside the entrance to the Stonebridge subdivision, which surrounds a golf course.
The man then jumped off the hood of the Maxima and fired through the windshield, striking Farria in the neck, Lopinto said.
She was alert when first responders arrived but was bleeding badly and died after being taken to University Medical Center, he said.
Before deputies took the man into custody, witnesses saw him walk to a nearby wooded area to discard the gun he had used, Lopinto said. A search dog was combing the area for the weapon.
As of Tuesday evening, the Sheriff's Office had not said what criminal counts the shooter will face.