The New Orleans Fire Department is responding to a 4-alarm fire at Le Meridien, a hotel in the 300 block of Poydras Street.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters responded to the Central Business District hotel Sunday afternoon and upgraded it after originally calling it a three-alarm fire, according to NOFD Tweets.
The entire hotel has been evacuated and visitors will not be able to stay there Sunday night, according to WWL.
Nola.com is reporting that at least a half-dozen fire trucks, two ambulances and other EMS vehicles were at the scene at about 6 p.m. and that Poydras was shut down between Tchoupitoulas and S. Peters streets.
