New Orleans police have obtained an arrest warrant for a father accused of killing his 2-year-old son.
Police are looking for 28-year-old Jilder Miranda, who is accused of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to a news release.
Authorities say Miranda's 2-year-old boy died May 19 after suffered multiple injuries due to blunt-force trauma. The incident occurred in the 2300 block of Bienville Street and was initially considered an unclassified death.
Police ask that anyone with any information on Miranda's whereabouts should contact detectives at 504-658-5267. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.