The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office has released the names of two men who were shot to death during separate incidents earlier this week.
Ronald Johnston III, 21, died of a gunshot wound on Tuesday after a shooting that happened in the 7th Ward, officials said.
That incident happened about 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of St. Anthony Street and North Claiborne Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to a release, and found Johnston the ground next to a white car after he had been shot in the head. He died on the scene.
The coroner's office said 28-year-old Melvin Carter also died from injuries sustained during a shooting on Thursday at Sere and St. Anthony streets, across from Dillard University.
Police said Carter had been shot in the chest when his girlfriend and mother found him. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.