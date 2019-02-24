Two armed robberies were reported in New Orleans between Saturday and Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The first robbery was reported Saturday morning just after 10:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Explorers Avenue in New Orleans East's Village de l'Est neighborhood. The victim, a 55-year-old man, was working outside of his home when an unknown man believed to be in his 20s approached him and demanded his keys.
The victim complied and the suspect left the area in a 2018 white Ford F-150. Police did not say what the suspect was armed with in the incident.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Algiers, a 30-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were shot at by an unknown man in an attempted robbery.
The victims were exiting an RTA bus when the man approached them from behind and demanded their property. The victims refused and took off running, and the suspect fired three shots in the area.