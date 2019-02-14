One man caught another vandalizing his car over the weekend in Mid-City, immediately chased him down the street and shot him to death in retaliation, according to New Orleans police.

Tyronne Cannon, 41, was jailed on a count of second-degree murder after he admitted to an acquaintance that he had killed Kenneth Jones, 43, police wrote in criminal court documents released Thursday.

Suspect arrested in Saturday's slaying in Mid-City, NOPD says New Orleans police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of a deadly shooting in Mid-City over the weekend.

As portrayed in those documents, Jones’ slaying in the 1800 block of Iberville Street about 8:40 a.m. Saturday is an example of the interpersonal squabbles that police say often spiral out of control and help keep New Orleans’ homicide rate perennially high.

Police said at least two witnesses led them to arrest Cannon in the case.

Cannon allegedly told one unidentified person that he stepped outside his apartment in the 2200 block of Bienville Street to investigate what sounded like his car being damaged.

According to the witness, Cannon spotted Jones committing the vandalism and then got into his vehicle to chase Jones, who took off running after being caught.

Cannon allegedly told that witness that he had killed Jones to avenge his vandalized 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis. Court documents don't describe the vandalism.

The other unidentified witness claimed to have seen Cannon using his car to cut off Jones’ path about four blocks away and one street over from his apartment. Cannon then got out of his vehicle, fought with Jones, and pulled a gun out, the witness said, according to police.

Cannon shot Jones once and then stood over the victim after he fell, police said. He then shot Jones twice more before getting back into his car and fleeing, that witness claimed.

First responders later found Jones with bullet wounds to his neck and head. Paramedics took him to University Medical Center for emergency surgery, but he was soon pronounced dead, police said.

Despite Jones’ multiple wounds and the witness’s description of three gunshots, police noted that they found only one spent bullet casing on the scene, at least initially. The reason for the discrepancy wasn’t immediately clear.

Homicide Detective Tanisha Sykes secured a warrant to arrest Cannon early Wednesday evening, and he had been booked that same night.

Cannon, whose first name is also spelled Tyrone, was scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Thursday morning. He faces mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of murder.

Wednesday was not Cannon’s first brush with the law. He previously spent time in prison following convictions of crack cocaine distribution, aggravated battery and simple burglary, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show.