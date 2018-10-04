Days after a woman was punched in the face and robbed of her purse in the Central Business District, she found a new image had been synced to her iCloud account.
It was her alleged robbers. They had taken a selfie.
New Orleans police sent out the high-resolution photo, shot from a high angle in front of a garbage can, on Thursday afternoon in hopes of identifying the pair. The alleged robbery occurred about 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 1 in the 700 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.
The woman said the pair "repeatedly" struck her in the face and head before stealing her purse. The image was uploaded from the woman's iPhone to her iCloud account, which can be set to sync automatically.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elliot Gray or any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.