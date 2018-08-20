The man arrested in connection with last week’s killing in the Central Business District tried to convince police that he accidentally shot the victim when a gun he was holding during a car ride inadvertently fired, according to a criminal justice source with knowledge of the case.

But the victim died from multiple bullet wounds, so police said they did not believe the killing of 34-year-old May Francois was accidental, the source said. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the source was not authorized to speak about the case.

Investigators on Sunday jailed Quan Charles, 19, on one count of second-degree murder in Francois’ killing. According to the source, Charles told police during an interview that he had gotten into Francois’ car for a drug deal when the shooting occurred accidentally during the ensuing drive.

+2 Suspect in deadly New Orleans CBD shooting last week arrested by police New Orleans police arrested a suspect Sunday in last week’s deadly midday shooting in the Central Business District.

Police took Charles’ statement as an admission that he fired the gun. However, May's multiple wounds contradicted Charles' claim that the shooting was inadvertent, so he was booked with murder, the source said.

Charles remained jailed Monday in lieu of $500,000 bail. He would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of the murder charge.

First responders found Francois after he had been shot inside a dark sedan that had run into the Exchange Center Building at O’Keefe Avenue and Gravier Street at about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. He died later at University Medical Center.

Three people were seen running from the car, prompting police to cordon off and search the surrounding area.

One of the three, a man, ran across the street into a multi-story parking garage, which police — equipped with rifles, helmets and body armor — checked level by level.

The search of the garage was called off after security footage revealed that the man had escaped out the back before police had finished surrounding the garage.

Francois’ relatives said he was hoping for a fresh start in New Orleans while serving probation for an armed-robbery conviction in Florida. He worked at his brother’s auto shop in Harvey as well as his family’s Haitian restaurant in Gretna, and he was raising five children with his wife, Tori, they said.

Check back with The New Orleans Advocate later for more details.