Both sides of the Huey P. Long Bridge are closed as first responders attempt to rescue a man who is threatening to jump off the bridge, Jefferson Parish authorities said Monday afternoon.
Causeway Police, who patrol the bridge, closed both spans about 4:30 p.m. There is no telling when it may reopen, and motorists driving near either side of the bridge should expect delays.
Both the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast are assisting police in their efforts to talk the unidentified man off the bridge, said Carlton Dufrechou, the general manager of the agency in charge of the bridge.
The Huey P. runs over the Mississippi River in Jefferson Parish, connecting the eastbank community of Elmwood to the westbank community of Bridge City.