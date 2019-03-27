Authorities in New Orleans arrested a man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl as well as trafficking her for sexual purposes, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.
Melvin Davis was booked Tuesday on counts of third-degree rape, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, false imprisonment, possession of a gun while in possession drugs, and possessing drugs while plotting to deal them.
State Police said the victim in the case, a 16-year-old girl, had escaped from a home in New Orleans after being held captive there for several weeks. Davis allegedly beat her and raped her repeatedly. Detectives obtained a warrant to arrest Davis after they learned of the victim’s whereabouts and tracked her down, State Police said. The New Orleans Police Department and U.S. Marshals Services assisted in the case.
Davis would spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of rape.