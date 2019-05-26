Three people were shot in Algiers on Sunday evening, New Orleans police announced in a press release.

The injured people arrived at Ochsner Westbank with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

New Orleans police said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine.

Violent 24 hours in New Orleans area Saturday: 3 killed, 7 injured in 7 separate shootings A violent Saturday in the New Orleans area that included three homicides earlier in the day ended with seven people shot in 4 separate shootin…

This most recent shooting tops off an already violent weekend in New Orleans. Three people were killed and seven injured in seven different shootings on Saturday.

No additional information was initially released.

This report will be updated.