An alleged attack on Bourbon Street on Jan. 18 has left one man hospitalized, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The victim was in the 400 block of Bourbon just before 10 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an unidentified man, police said. The victim was knocked unconscious and hit his head on the concrete after falling to the ground.
He is listed in critical condition at an area hospital from injuries believed to have been sustained in the incident.
Surveillance footage of the suspect was released by the NOPD Wednesday. Anyone with information on the suspect or incident is asked to contact the NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.