Two Xavier University police officers are on administrative leave after students said they were pepper sprayed after a traditional pre-exam midnight breakfast, according to a WWL-TV report.
Students and administrators recounted the incident during a Tuesday afternoon meeting. Vice President for Student Affairs Curtis Wright apologized for the incident, saying it "is not who we are and ... what we are about."
Some of the students at the meeting said there was confusion about which gates were locked after the event was over. A few said they were pepper sprayed.
We hope everyone is doing well and studying hard! PLEASE take advantage of this opportunity TODAY to speak on the situations that occurred last night. #XULA pic.twitter.com/C4XnwmuUga— XULA SGA (@XULASGA) December 4, 2018
