Xavier University stock

Advocate file photo by MATTHEW HINTON of Xavier University

 Advocate file photo

Two Xavier University police officers are on administrative leave after students said they were pepper sprayed after a traditional pre-exam midnight breakfast, according to a WWL-TV report.

Students and administrators recounted the incident during a Tuesday afternoon meeting. Vice President for Student Affairs Curtis Wright apologized for the incident, saying it "is not who we are and ... what we are about."

Some of the students at the meeting said there was confusion about which gates were locked after the event was over. A few said they were pepper sprayed.

This report will be updated.

