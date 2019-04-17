A Chalmette man was arrested Monday after he was discovered to be in possession of thousands of dollars worth of edible marijuana products and other drugs.
Wilbert Green, 26 of Volpe Drive in Chalmette, was arrested and booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and another matching charge for THC, illegal carrying of a weapon and two counts of child endangerment stemming from a dispute with the mother of his children.
Deputies with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the reported dispute about 11 a.m. on April 15, where they were met by a woman who said she had a verbal altercation with Green, who is the father of her children. The SBPSO release did not detail the altercation that led to the charges.
Deputies said they detected a strong odor of marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the residence. Their search uncovered a large amount of prepackaged, edible food items containing THC, "hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes," and a glass jar with melted butter that contained cooked marijuana, according to a release.
The street value of the items was valued at $3,400, the release said, and they also uncovered a handgun and $780 in cash. Green was arrested on scene and transported St. Bernard Parish, the release said.