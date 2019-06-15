One woman is dead and another is injured after a double shooting in Central City Saturday evening, New Orleans police said.
The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 2800 block of Magnolia Street. Police said a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two women were taken to a local hospital, and the 25-year-old woman died from her injuries. Police did not give an update on the 27-year-old woman's condition.
