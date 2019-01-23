Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was jailed on accusations of driving while drunk in New Orleans early Wednesday.
New Orleans police said officers on the Crescent City Connection saw Williams, 25, speed at 80 miles per hour when the limit was 50 mph, use a traffic lane improperly, and fail to signal a turn.
The officers stopped him at the corner of Camp Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard, next to the National World War II Museum in the Central Business District; and he refused to submit to take the blood-alcohol content test commonly referred to as the Breathalyzer, police said.
The officers booked Williams into New Orleans' jail on counts of drunken and careless driving about 1:10 a.m., records show.
Williams was released on his own recognizance a little more than three hours after being jailed, records added.
In Louisiana, refusing a Breathalyzer can support probable cause for a drunk-driving arrest, and it will also leave motorists facing a temporary license suspension.
Drunk-driving convictions in the state can result in probation, a fine or — in some cases — jail time.
Williams played college football at Florida State and helped the Seminoles win a national championship before the Saints selected him in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft.
He’s been a regular in the Saints' defensive backfield the past two years, intercepting three passes as New Orleans respectively reached the postseason’s divisional round and the NFC title game.
Perhaps his most memorable play this campaign was picking off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 8 and running the ball back for a touchdown to all but secure a 30-20 victory in Minnesota, avenging the painful, last-second playoff defeat there the previous season.
He also helped force a key fumble that game, which the Saints recovered to turn the tide of the contest.
Williams' contract expires this offseason. Unless he signs a new deal with the Saints, he will become a free agent.
It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday's arrest might affect his market in free agency.
This is not the first time Williams — whose given first name is Kenneth — has faced suspicion of drunken or reckless driving.
In April 2015, police in Florida arrested Williams on suspicion of driving under the influence, but prosecutors later dropped the case.
He also crashed his car into another vehicle in Florida in October 2014 and left the scene of the wreck before returning some 20 minutes later, according to a report in the New York Times. Williams received a traffic ticket, with police opting to not book him with the crime of hit-and-run.
After declaring for the draft, Williams spent weeks meeting with NFL teams in hopes of assuaging any character concerns they may have had over him.
But the incidents may have hurt his stock as a prospect — pundits had projected him to be drafted either late in the first round or early in the second.