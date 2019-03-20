A speeding vehicle barreled headlong into the side of a building at the intersection of Washington Avenue and South White Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing it to burst into flames.
Police and firefighters are on the scene to battle the three-alarm fire, and multiple other vehicles are involved.
The building, at 4125 Washington Ave., houses Unity One Beauty Supply.
Police were also attempting to help residents who appeared to live on the second floor escape with a ladder before firefighters arrived. Others could be heard yelling at the residents to jump from the window.
It wasn't immediately clear whether there were any injuries. However, paramedics were spotted on the scene tending to at least one person on a stretcher.
Reached by phone as he drove in from Baton Rouge, an owner of the beauty supply store said the early belief among those on the scene was that everyone who had been in the building before the incident had gotten out either on their own or with help from first responders.
But he made it clear that he had not yet been briefed by officials and was still awaiting a full update.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report. Stay with The Advocate for more details as they become available.