A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in New Orleans Central Business District late Friday was arrested Saturday, the New Orleans Police Department said.

Decarlo Carter, 21, was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two count of second degree murder in connection with the incident.

The victim was found lying face up suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to the body in the 100 block of Carondelet Street just off Canal Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday, NOPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Carter was identified as the alleged perpetrator after police released a photo of two persons of interest taken from surveillance cameras in the area.

Witnesses say the victim was followed by three gunmen who pushed him into the middle of Carondelet Street and shot him dead.

“They tracked him down like prey,” said a 56-year-old man who lives nearby and viewed the entire incident on crime-camera footage that he handed over to the New Orleans Police Department.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Eric Illarmo at 504-658-5300.