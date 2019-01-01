By midnight early Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, there had been 146 people murdered in New Orleans in 2018, with three additional killings having been deemed justifiable.
It marked the lowest annual murder toll since 1971, when there were 116 slayings, and it stands in stark contrast' the high-water mark of 1994 with 424 murders.
And it was the second year in a row the number of murders had fallen in New Orleans, which recorded 157 in 2017, down from 174 in 2016.
Below is a look at New Orleans' yearly murder counts dating back to 1971.
Can't see chart below? Click here.