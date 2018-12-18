An inmate tried to escape from the Orleans Justice Center over the weekend, but he fell through the ceiling and was taken to a hospital, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office.

Kenneth Augustine, who is in jail on two counts of second-degree murder, attempted the escape on Sunday by standing on a railing and climbing through a ceiling. A nearby ceiling tile collapsed, however, forcing Augusting to the floor.

He was taken to the University Medical Center, where he is in "stable condition," the sheriff's office said.

When he is released from the hospital, Augustine will be booked on additional charges and will face stricter living conditions at the jail.

Augustine, 28, was arrested in October. He was accused of fatally shooting Gregory Heisser and Darnisha DeSilve outside a New Orleans East home in the 1400 block of Wales Street.

