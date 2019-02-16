A man was shot early Saturday morning at the edge of New Orleans' Central Business District, according to a press release from New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. near the intersection of Canal Street and North Claiborne Avenue. Officers say they found a man lying face down under the I-10 bridge. The man had gunshot wounds to the head and body and was later pronounced dead on the scene, NOPD says.

A man was fatally shot at the same intersection earlier this month.

The man's identity will released upon completion of autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office and notification of family.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

More details to come.