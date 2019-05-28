The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old male from Convent for allegedly killing a man in LaPlace Monday.
Deputies said that at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to reports of several round of gunfire in the 2500 block of Williamsburg Drive.
Deputies then learned that there was a fight in the area between several people leading to the shots fired.
Shortly after, deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole near the Ochsner Medical Complex in LaPlace, with the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.
The driver — 27-year-old Malcolm Johnson of LaPlace — later died while being treated as he laid on the ground, deputies said.
Detectives then developed the 16-year-old as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
The juvenile turned himself in later on Monday, and is being held at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A motive is not known at this time, deputies said.