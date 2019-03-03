The 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman killed in New Orleans on Saturday night when a motorist thought to have been intoxicated struck them on Esplanade Avenue have been identified as David Hynes and Sharee Wells.

Hynes' listed address is in Seattle, according to court records. Wells' address wasn't immediately available.

The driver, Tashonty Toney, faces two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run and reckless operation, New Orleans police spokesman Andy Cunningham said in a news release early Sunday. His 32nd birthday was Saturday.

City officials had initially said there were a total of eight victims in the incident that unfolded along five blocks of Esplanade Avenue about 8 p.m. But a ninth victim later sought out medical help after being encouraged to do so by public safety officials, according to Cunningham.

According to police, investigators believe Toney was intoxicated when he drove into the victims about 8 p.m. The majority were cyclists in between the 3200 and 3400 blocks of Esplanade, with Toney’s car coming to a stop in the 2900 block after crashing into the neutral ground.

A 28-year-old woman from the Bayou St. John neighborhood was in critical condition after suffering a ruptured lung. Another 28-year-old woman possibly suffered a neck fracture but was listed in stable condition. A 56-year-old woman had neck injuries as well but was also listed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man had bruises, cuts and other minor injuries. A 62-year-old man had a back injury. Another 56-year-old woman had an unspecified injury, and a 27-year-old woman refused to be taken to the hospital after complaining of head pain.

At least one other victim who survived was from Seattle, and another was from New Jersey. At least a few of the other victims had local addresses, court records show.

One witness saw a dark Chevrolet sports car at the center of the case heading riverbound on Esplanade before its driver tried to pass a white vehicle on the right. The sports car drifted into the cyclists’ lane and accelerated to at least 80 mph, one witness estimated.

After plowing into several people, the car struck Esplanade’s neutral ground, spun dramatically and came to a stop facing in the lakebound — or opposite — direction.

Saturday's deadly incident occurred several blocks away from where the superkrewe Endymion's parade had rolled earlier in the day.

Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.