A targeted effort to round up "some of the most violent" criminal suspects in New Orleans resulted in more than 40 arrests, Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced Tuesday afternoon.

Those arrested included two men accused in recent murders, with a few others wanted in connection with non-fatal shooting or attempted murder cases.

Eight others were armed robbery suspects, Ferguson said.

Ferguson’s agency held up the round-up — dubbed “Operation New Year Clean Sweep” — as the type of policing tactic that helped drive murders in the city down to a 47-year low in 2018, when the number of armed robberies and non-fatal shootings also dipped.

Ferguson said the city is off to an encouraging start this year in its battle against violent crime, with New Orleans registering nine murders as of Tuesday afternoon, compared to 17 at the same time last year.

“We are making progress and our coordinated efforts are paying off,” said Ferguson, who noted that the round-up unfolded during the previous two weeks or so. “This task force was charged with removing dangerous criminals from the street, and they did just that.”

Though part of the round-up, the murder arrests of Damyia McInnis and Derrick Groves had already been announced by authorities. After his capture in the 300 block of Wallace Street in Gentilly, McInnis, 28, faces counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Algiers.

The shooting left Leon Bush dead and wounded a woman who has not been identified at the corner of Gen. Meyer Avenue and Casimire Street.

Groves, 21, is one of two men facing charges of murder and attempted murder in a Mardi Gras 2018 shooting that left two dead and three others wounded in the Lower 9th Ward. He was arrested in Slidell.

Suspects in non-deadly shootings included Steven Grant, 32, who was picked up on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear at his arraignment on charges that he shot into a home in the 9400 block of Dinkins Street in New Orleans East last year and wounded a 31-year-old woman who was sleeping. Grant was also wanted in connection with a drug case in St. Bernard Parish, police said.

Another was Tamyron McClain, 21, accused of attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a shooting that wounded a man in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue in St. Roch on Jan. 3, police said. Authorities tracked McClain to Mobile, Alabama.

Suspects in armed robberies on both sides of the river reported during the last few weeks are Ceasar Alvarez, Robert Tolbert, Varhan Robinson, Derrick Bowman, Keyon Doby, Antonio Collins, Dion Richard and Darnell Doucet, police said.

A number of other people were booked with robberies not involving weapons, rapes, cuttings and beatings, said police, who received assistance on the arrests from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and Louisiana State Police.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell accompanied Ferguson for Tuesday’s press briefing on the round-up, saying, “Criminal activity in the city of New Orleans will not be tolerated, and these arrests that we are highlighting this afternoon are really a testament to that.”

Cantrell appointed Ferguson to lead New Orleans police after his predecessor, former Superintendent Michael Harrison, announced his retirement to become the city of Baltimore's top cop. Ferguson was sworn in as superintendent on Jan. 18.