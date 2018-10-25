A man who has confessed his role in a deadly 2017 armored truck holdup in New Orleans admitted Thursday that he's missed his daughter since he’s been jailed, but he denied that he would falsely testify against his two co-defendants to get the shortest prison sentence possible.

At one point dabbing his teary eyes with tissue, Deltoine Scott told a jury in U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle’s courtroom that his former high school basketball teammate Jerome Kieffer and Kieffer’s father, Armstead Kieffer, helped him in the botched heist that left a Loomis armored truck guard shot to death outside a Mid-City bank on May 31, 2017.

Scott said the Kieffers also helped him carry out the successful robbery of another armored truck outside a 7th Ward bank in 2015.

Prosecutors said those claims are corroborated by evidence such as video surveillance, cellphone records and financial documents.

But during questioning that at moments got heated, one of Armstead Kieffer’s attorneys, John Fuller, sought to portray Scott as a liar, pointing out that a plea deal he struck with prosecutors earlier this month involved his acknowledging that he lied to federal investigators about his movements on the day Loomis guard James McBride, 33, was killed.

After establishing that Scott, 25, hopes to one day be free and be reunited with his little girl, Fuller asked, “You wouldn’t lie if you could be with your daughter tomorrow?”

Scott said he wouldn’t. “I have lied” before, he conceded. But he said, “I’m not lying today.”

Scott said he was lured by a plan that Jerome Kieffer, 25, had hatched to rob an armored truck that brought money to the Campus Federal Credit Union.

“I’m sorry for what happened with Mr. James McBride. I went with Jerome … as a friend because he was the only friend I had,” said Scott, adding that Armstead Kieffer, 54, served as a lookout for the ill-fated holdup.

After Fuller finished his cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael McMahon sought to illustrate how harsh a punishment Scott still faces despite his cooperation, asking him what he understood his minimum sentence to be.

“Thirty-two years,” said Scott, who could still eventually be given life imprisonment, though he’s counting on prosecutors to argue against that in return for his cooperation.

To buttress Scott’s testimony, McMahon called a jailhouse informant to the witness stand. Jorge Bolanos said Jerome Kieffer had befriended him in jail while awaiting trial and had confessed that he had recently tried to rob an armored truck and that his father had given the signal for when to spring the ambush. Bolanos said Kieffer was also worried that investigators would link him to an earlier heist.

Attorney Jason Williams, representing Jerome Kieffer, got Bolanos to admit that the information he was offering was all contained in public records. He also established that Bolanos, a Mexican national in the U.S. illegally, hoped to shorten a cocaine-dealing sentence with his testimony.

Authorities linked Scott to McBride’s killing after they stopped his grandfather driving the getaway truck used by the holdup men. The grandfather said Scott had been driving the truck for practically all of that day, and Scott was soon arrested.

According to the government, after Armstead Kieffer gave the cue to start the holdup, Scott and Jerome Kieffer got into a shootout with one of McBride’s co-workers. That co-worker accidentally shot and killed McBride. The attackers fled with no money.

+2 Survivor of botched N.O. armored truck heist: Friendly fire came after robbers returned For a moment, Kearan Dean felt relief as he watched the masked gunmen run away from the Loomis armored truck that Dean and two co-workers were…

Scott ultimately pleaded guilty to roles in the attempted holdup as well as the 2015 job that netted roughly $100,000. The Kieffers have pleaded not guilty. Their trial could last into next week.

The Kieffers contend they were driving away from Campus Federal, after Jerome decided not to go through with the robbery, when Scott and some other unidentified person attacked McBride and his colleagues. Jerome Kieffer at the time lived in an apartment overlooking the credit union's ATMs.

Fuller on Thursday established that Scott knew at least one Loomis employee at the time of the failed robbery outside Campus Federal but didn't ask him to elaborate before he got off the witness stand.

+2 Loomis guard accidentally killed by co-worker during robbery attempt, feds say at trial A Loomis armored truck guard slain outside a Mid-City bank last year was inadvertently shot to death by a co-worker who fired his pistol while…