A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed during a domestic dispute in Bucktown on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
The man was stabbed by a woman in the 1500 block of Carrollton Avenue in Bucktown. A Sheriff's Office alert about the stabbing was sent about 4:35 p.m.
The woman fled the scene holding a baby in her arms after the incident, according to JPSO spokesman Glen Boyd. She was taken into custody a short while later. The relationship between the man, woman and child was not specified.
The man was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition following the stabbing.