The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who pulled out a gun and robbed a convenience store on Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace before sunrise Monday morning.
Deputies released a video of the incident Monday, with a 20-second clip showing the man walking up to the register and pulling out a handgun, pointing it at the cashier and appearing to demand money. He also pointed the gun at a customer who approached the register.
The cashier complied with the man, giving him money.
The robbery happened around 4:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said, and detectives believe the suspect could be from outside St. John parish.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the office’s tip line at 985-359-8477.