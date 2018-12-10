A Golden Meadow man stole an ambulance from a Cut Off hospital and drove it to St. Charles Parish before he was caught on Friday night, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.
When 33-year-old Rory Guidry was questioned about the theft, he admitted to it and said he planned to drive to the Kenner airport and sneak on to a plane to Japan, according to a sheriff's office report.
Deputies said Guidry stole the ambulance from Lady of the Sea Hospital around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
Guidry was booked in the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on theft of a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $50,000.