The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Marrero man in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at the Shell gas station at 900 Clearview Parkway in Metairie on Oct. 24.
Eric Nichols, 40, was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say he shot the store clerk as the two struggled over Nichols’ firearm. JPSO said the clerk's wounds were not life threatening.
The U.S. Marshals Service-New Orleans Field Office located and arrested Nichols on Wednesday, helped in part by a tip through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans, JPSO said.