After falling for a sting operation involving a $15 gift card, a woman admitted that she opened people’s mail and stole the contents while working as a U.S. Post Office letter carrier in New Orleans and Harahan, federal prosecutors said Monday.
The investigation that eventually culminated in 30-year-old Courtney Duplessis’ guilty plea began when customers complained that their mail wasn’t being delivered. Internal post office investigators then planted a piece of mail containing a $15 Target card that Duplessis used at the retailer’s store in Metairie in plain view of a surveillance camera in March of last year.
Two months later, investigators determined that Duplessis stole a Wal-Mart gift card mailed from Missouri to a resident in River Ridge before using it at the retailer’s store in Harahan, with a surveillance camera recording her in her postal uniform.
Duplessis then took four pieces of mail that had been planted by investigators at a post office in Elmwood, took the cash and gift cards that they contained, and used some of the money to buy herself lunch on June 19, according to the feds. Agents who were following her recovered a marked $20 bill that she used to pay for her meal and then confronted her.
The feds said Duplessis waived her right to remain silent and admitted to removing money from several letters. She admitted the opened letters were in the satchel hanging in her car and that the stolen cash was tucked into her bra.
Agents then searched her car and found 54 more pieces of mail that she did not deliver.
The feds charged Duplessis with theft of mail, and she pleaded guilty Thursday. She faces five years in prison as well as a fine during a sentencing hearing tentatively set for May 2, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said Monday.
Aside from a post office in Elmwood, Duplessis also worked at one in the Carrollton neighborhood, the feds said.