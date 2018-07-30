Kurshaw Jackson just wanted to sip a daiquiri and mingle on a balmy summer night.

His planned laidback evening at Jazz Daiquiris in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue Saturday night soon went awry when he was suddenly cut down Saturday night by a pair of gunmen in hooded sweatshirts, latex gloves and possibly ski masks who had targeted someone else: Jeremiah Lee, an alleged street gang associate who had survived an attempt on his life last year and who was awaiting trial next month for allegedly shooting at his own brother.

New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison described the attack as “calculated,” carried out by killers demonstrating “elevated techniques.”

One of the shooters wielded two pistols, and the other had a rifle. They chased Lee across Louisiana Avenue into a crowd of at least 20 people gathered in the parking lot outside a restaurant and the daiquiri shop.

The killers sprayed gunfire, dropping Lee, 28, and Taiesha Watkins, 27, in front of the strip mall before they fled.

Jackson, 38, was also shot in the melee and ran almost two blocks down Louisiana before collapsing to the sidewalk and dying there, Harrison said.

Jackson's mother, Robin, told WWL-TV that she was at University Medical Center, where she works as a nursing assistant, when she heard that the hospital was preparing to receive numerous gunshot victims from the South Claiborne shootings.

Knowing that her son frequented the daiquiri shop there, she rushed to the emergency room to see if he was among the wounded. She later got a ride with some co-workers to the scene before discovering he had been killed.

"He never gave me any trouble," Robin said to WWL-TV. "He was a good, good person. You can ask anybody in the neighborhood."

Robin said her son worked as a concrete finisher and was a caring father with plans to move to an apartment in Metairie this week. She said Jackson went to Jazz Daiquiris to get a drink after he got off work on Saturday.

“It’s so hurtful — it just hurts me so bad,” said Robin, who noted that she planned to spend her birthday Tuesday at a memorial in her son’s honor at the scene of Saturday's shooting. “It’s senseless. Innocent people just getting killed for no reason.”

