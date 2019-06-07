The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has jailed a suspect accused of killing a 62-year-old man and wounding two others during a shooting in Shrewsbury last month.

Arsenio Adams, 30, was booked Thursday on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated cruelty to an animal after he also allegedly shot a dog during the attack, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Rivarde said Friday.

1 killed, 2 injured in overnight Jefferson Parish shooting; no suspect, motive known A 62-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after an overnight shooting in the 2800 block of Clermont St. in Jefferson Parish, ac…

Deputies didn’t immediately specify how they tied Adams to the shooting that left Sterling Woods dead on May 14 in the 2800 block of Clermont Street. But, according to Rivarde, investigators believe Adams opened fire on the victims during an argument over “a drug-related debt.”

First responders found Woods, a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment after they had been shot. Woods died after being taken to a hospital, where the two other victims were listed in stable condition.

Woods’ slaying is at least the second one blamed on Adams in the last dozen years. The Sheriff’s Office booked him with second-degree murder in the deadly July 14, 2007, shooting of Nicole Guagliardo in the 3000 block of Burns Street, according to NOLA.com.

But it doesn’t appear prosecutors charged him in the slaying. He later pleaded guilty to cocaine charges and in 2009 received a five-year prison sentence, court records show.

Adams’ bail was set at a total of $1.25 million for the attempted murder and animal cruelty counts. No bail had been set in the murder, jail records.

Online records show Adams was arrested by the Douglas County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office as a fugitive on May 28, before he was transferred to the Jefferson Parish jail.

He would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murdering Woods.